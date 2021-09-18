The Local Entrepreneurs Who Are Going Big And Going To Your Homes!

Digital platforms not just help entrepreneurs to minimize their costs, increase business efficiency and reach a wider audience. But these platforms also provide our entrepreneurs with the confidence to invest in their ideas and assure them that they can fly solo with limited resources. Rishika started Saptamveda, a nutraceutical small business with just three products. While enthusiastic about her latest e-commerce venture, she was concerned about generating awareness and reaching a wider audience. The Amazon Saheli program helped her on both fronts of creating that awareness around her brand as well as dispatched her products to the remotest areas such as Jammu and Kashmir and part of North-East India.

Then there are entrepreneurs trying to make India Fit while not compromising with our taste buds. Jyoti founded TeaFit to provide healthy and sugar-free beverages to Indians. But as every business has been tested in recent times. TeaFit also had to prove if it was fit to adapt to changing times. For Jyoti quitting wasn’t an option and despite production being stalled and delayed, she kept going. Amazon saluted her determination to keep going in the face of ever-increasing adversity. Jyoti started catering to new customers in new territories like in Mizoram.

They say you reap what you sow. And entrepreneurs like Neha Saharan continued to withstand the changing tides. Joining lakhs of small and medium scale entrepreneurs who are part of the Amazon family, Neha also decided to go online with her business, Sow and Grow, a small business, that provides boutique gardening solutions. Started in 2017, Sow and Grow offer everything that is DIY gardening kits to geo-fabrics. Like others, she too realized that they should not restrict themselves to their local environment and saw how online business through Amazon boosted her offline store sales. Most importantly, Amazon’s Customer Service understood the pressures of sustaining her business, helping her grow one box at a time.

In the last two years, our small and micro-business owners have shown us that they are ready to take on the opportunities presented by the global digital economy. They can withstand any challenge or curveball thrown their way. And they must be sellerbrated for their sheer courage, strength, and determination.

