Thanks to ColourNext, I Now See How The World Around Me Affects My Decor Choice

So How Did They Do It?



They say ‘we are a product of our environment’, and that also rings true for our design choices. This is not something I really thought about but the more I look at the reasoning behind the palette and decor choices in ColourNext 2022, the more I realize how natural it is. Whether it’s my choice in clothes or furniture or accessories, there’s an underlying theme to them - which could be different for everyone. And yet, living in the times we do, there are some common themes as well. That is where the experts from different fields made their impact in shaping the ColourNext trends.



In the 7-months long exercise, first, without limiting the scope to merely the home-decor industry, they scoured the entire globe for emerging socio-economic stories. Then they zeroed in on four themes that are emerging today and are likely to occupy major real estate in conversations in the near future. The themes they identified are - We/Us, Hope You’re Well, Artify, and Solo Commerce.



We/Us addresses the emerging trend of smudging the binaries between gender stereotypes. Until recently, cis-het men choosing traditionally ‘feminine’ aesthetic was pretty uncommon, but today we see many going that way, and vice-versa. It’s a testament to our times where many people are now rejecting gender stereotypes.



Hope You’re Well is a delightful homage to how many around us are realizing the importance of mental health, and are actively investing time and effort into their own well-being.