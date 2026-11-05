Tanya Singh Becomes India’s Most-Voted Beauty Creator at InfluenceX Awards 2026

Tanya Singh has won the Makeup/Beauty Creator of the Year – Female award at the Exhibit InfluenceX Awards 2026, securing the top position in the public voting rankings and adding another major recognition to her career as a beauty and digital content creator.

Known for her makeup transformations, beauty videos and character-inspired content, Tanya has built an audience of more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram and 1.3 million subscribers on YouTube. Her content ranges from everyday beauty and skincare videos to elaborate transformations that combine makeup, fashion and storytelling.