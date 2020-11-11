Unlock Your Poker Skills this Diwali with PokerStars India   

Besides, 2020 is clearly the year of learning something new online. People are turning to the internet like never before to expand their skillsets. We all know of someone who has turned home baker, learnt a new language or perfected their cooking. You too can join this trend by learning a game of skill – poker. And if you’re wondering how to go about that, PokerStars School has you covered.

Become a Poker Star

PokerStars School is an online training platform from the house of PokerStars that teaches you the basics of the game for free. You can learn the game from the comfort of your home and that too, at your convenience. One great feature about PokerStars School is that you can learn to play in four different languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada.

There are also different courses you can choose from. Additionally, the platform also offers you expert guidance. From ground rules to strategies, PokerStars School teaches you everything about the game.