Forbidden Love Review: A Delicious Take On The Edgy Side Of Desire

Read on to know what we thought of Arranged Marriage and Anamika.

Arranged Marriage

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, Arranged Marriage is set in Kolkata and centres around Dev (Ali Fazal), Neel (Omkar Kapoor) and Keya (Patralekha) whose lives are intertwined. Dev and Neel are a couple, but Neel is unable to come out to his parents who are after him to get married.

In a bid to pacify them, Neel gets married to Keya, who in turn is Dev’s cousin. It’s at this point that the tension in the narrative escalates as Neel is compelled to balance his dual life between his lover who he’s still seeing and his wife. Soon enough, Keya senses something amiss when her husband keeps avoiding her till she finds out the the real reason. This is where the film takes a bizarre turn before ending on a rather unexpected note. We’re not giving you any spoilers.