Stories Of Change: I Am Proud Of Who I Am
My identity defines me and it is a matter of Pride that I can wear it on my sleeve and bring my true self to work.
[This video was originally produced by Accenture. It is re-produced in association with The Quint as part of the #PrideAndProgress campaign.]
How do you identify yourself? It is one of the most basic questions that all firms must ask their employees at the beginning.
This practice enables employees to understand the firm’s commitment to establishing and advancing Diversity and Inclusivity in their office culture. At the same time, it also offers an organisation the scope to learn vital details about a person’s background.
Accenture has gauged that the path to a truly equal workplace begins with employees embracing their identities and bringing their individualities on board. An organisation that encourages a creative canvass and represents colours across the spectrum possesses a diversity of thought and vision. It further reflects on the output of collaborative projects and facilitates higher productivity.
But representation must not be limited to tokenism. It must reflect in creative communications, and each employee must have an equal platform to express themselves.
Shoaib, a Customer Service associate at Accenture and a proud transgender woman, is a leading example for companies who want to represent voices from across the spectrum. Shoaib has demonstrated that wearing your identity on your sleeve is not just a matter of Pride but helps them define who they really are to their core.
While asking such basic questions may look like a small step, the exercise goes a long way to pave the path for fluid interactions and helps firms break down all previously held misconceptions.
Most fundamentally, the question itself can lay the foundation for a trustworthy relationship amongst employees and build a workspace where each member feels comfortable in their respective identities.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.