Stories Of Change: I Am Proud Of Who I Am

[This video was originally produced by Accenture. It is re-produced in association with The Quint as part of the #PrideAndProgress campaign.]

How do you identify yourself? It is one of the most basic questions that all firms must ask their employees at the beginning.

This practice enables employees to understand the firm’s commitment to establishing and advancing Diversity and Inclusivity in their office culture. At the same time, it also offers an organisation the scope to learn vital details about a person’s background.

Accenture has gauged that the path to a truly equal workplace begins with employees embracing their identities and bringing their individualities on board. An organisation that encourages a creative canvass and represents colours across the spectrum possesses a diversity of thought and vision. It further reflects on the output of collaborative projects and facilitates higher productivity.

But representation must not be limited to tokenism. It must reflect in creative communications, and each employee must have an equal platform to express themselves.