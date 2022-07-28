Stoa’s Charter For Top Business Talent is a Worthy MBA Challenger

Is getting an MBA still the default option for career development or changing one’s career trajectory? An MBA has its benefits, but it is not an easy choice for many, given the hefty fees. To add to it, the time spent in an MBA equates to time spent away from employment, which translates to a loss of income for working professionals.

On the other side of the table, recruiters at high-growth companies are valuing skills and the ability to keep learning over management degrees. This trend points toward a rather gloomy scenario for the future of management colleges, which are no longer the first choice of candidates and recruiters.

While it is easy to say that professionals ought to be upskilling and building their network in order to find opportunities, the lack of an MBA-like endorsement makes it hard for them to stand out in the crowd.