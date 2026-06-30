A Step-by-Step Guide to Stopping Hair Fall

Hair fall is one of those problems that sneaks up on you. You notice a few extra strands on your pillow, then on your comb, then in the shower drain — and before long, it becomes something you think about every day. The frustrating part is that most people don't know where to start when it comes to actually fixing it. There's too much advice, too many products, and very little clarity on what actually works.

Understanding Why Hair Falls in the First Place

Before jumping to solutions, it helps to understand what's going wrong. Hair grows in cycles — a growth phase, a rest phase, and a shedding phase. Healthy hair spends most of its time in the growth phase. When something disrupts that cycle, more hair shifts into the shedding phase than it should.

Common triggers include:

Nutritional deficiencies, especially iron, zinc, and B vitamins

High stress levels, which push follicles into an early resting phase

Hormonal shifts, particularly changes in DHT (dihydrotestosterone)

Scalp conditions like dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis

Poor sleep and irregular routines

The reason this matters is simple: if you don't address the actual trigger, no shampoo or serum will give you lasting results.