Stellar Models of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at UPES

The UPES Council for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (UCIE) has been providing a platform for students, budding entrepreneurs, technology start-ups, and lab-stage innovations to thrive. The council has been helping pioneering start-ups with incubation services such as networking activities, marketing, training for developing presentation skills, links to strategic partners, expert advice, business training programs, and more. Recognized by the Government of Uttarakhand as a Technology Business Incubator (TBI) and State Nodal Agency, UCIE helps in contributing to the growth of business sectors in the country by generating new opportunities for businesses to flourish in the fields of renewable energy, agriculture, green technology, and many others.

We bring to you some of the success stories from the entrepreneurial ecosystem nurtured by UCIE:

Agri Joy LLP

Priyanshu Jain from BBA Digital Marketing at UPES School of Business (2018-21) came up with the idea to provide fresh vegetables and fruits at the doorstep using a smart IoT-based Hydroponics Kit. This led to the conception of Agri Joy LLP. Today, it is a registered agri-tech start-up associated with IIM Ahmedabad, located in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The start-up provides NextGen solutions for the rapid transformation of the agri-tech industry. The farm-based research centre and hydroponics farm facilitator provide support in terms of technology enabling seeds, nutrients, and increasing farm productivity. The company assists the grower from seed to plate.

Umbeo Tech Private Limited

Umbeo Tech Pvt. Ltd. was founded by Lakshya Gupta and Jaldeep Giniya in the year 2018. The start-up aims to reduce road accidents that are caused by fatigue or snoozing by providing a smart IoT-based device known as the Sleep Detector. The device is coded with eye and face detecting software that buzzes an alarm when the driver feels drowsy. Umbeo is dependent on its innovations and strong technical developments such as computer vision, IoT, embedded systems, and machine learning. The start-up has been featured in a safety impact film produced by the National Safety Science Campaign by Underwriters Laboratories.

Venido

UPES students, Devankan Pathak, Sachin Kumar, Tanu Priya, and Nazish Akhtar started Venido. The start-up aims to provide 24×7 cabs at affordable rates for outstation and local commute. Incorporated on May 21, 2019, in Dehradun, Venido has completed 300+ rides with a services sale of approximately INR 2 lakh so far.

Pasta Cucina

Pasta Cucina was founded by Rachith Goel from BA LL.B. at UPES School of Law (2016-21). The venture embraces the originality and authenticity of Italian flavours and ingredients. Currently based in Jaipur and Rajasthan, Pasta Cucina serves 50 different kinds of pasta including Pasta Bowl, Pasta Tray, Dapper Nagger, and Seafood Special.

Ebb and Flow Services Private Limited

Ebb and Flow Services Private Limited is Dehradun’s largest online vegetables, fruits, grocery, and organic product store. With over 500 products, the start-up provides fresh fruits, vegetables, rice, spices, seasonings, and packaged products such as meats. It was founded by UPES student Pranjul Tiwari to help people meet their daily requirements without them having to go to the market. The start-up was recognized by the Start-up Uttarakhand, Government of Uttarakhand, on December 19, 2019.