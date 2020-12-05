With Ind vs Aus T20I & Test, Cricket Fever Continues On SonyLIV

The ongoing India Tour of Australia has all the ingredients of a nail-biting thriller. After a shaky start, India made a comeback of sorts as they defeated Australia in the third and final ODI. Australia went on to win the 3-ODI series by 2-1. On Friday, the Indian side put up a fantastic show in the first T20I and started the series with a 1-0 lead. With 2 more T20I matches to be played, the excitement is only getting higher.

Cricket lovers are enjoying all this high-octane action non-stop on SonyLIV and the numbers speak for themselves. Ever since the India Tour of Australia started, the OTT platform has seen its viewership grow by more than twofold. That’s not all. SonyLIV also witnessed a 5 times rise in daily average subscriptions. Moreover, the decision to stream the tournament in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu proved to be a wise one as 50 percent of viewers came from Hindi and regional languages.

Speaking about the spectacular rise in viewership, Ranjana Mangla, Head Ad Sales Revenue, Digital Business, SonyLIV, says, “The India tour of Australia has opened to a thunderous response from the audience and advertisers alike. Riding on the increase in viewership, we are expecting a 50%-60% revenue growth on the platform over the last series. We are already sold out for ODIs and T20s and have only 15-20% inventory left for the Test matches. Cricket has always been a major consumption driver for us and we hope to see the reactions spiraling in the upcoming matches of the tour.”