SocialGood App Lets You Earn Free Crypto At Zero-Risk For Shopping!

We all know it’s common practice for retailers to offer cashback as a marketing strategy to attract online shoppers. But what if we told you, this field was ripe for some goold old disruption?



Thanks to the SocialGood crypto app, retail shoppers on e-commerce brands such as eBay, Lazada, Best Buy, AliExpress, Zalora, Myntra, and many more, can now avail of 100% cashback on their online purchases in the form of SocialGood (SG) token rewards up to a value of $10,000 per transaction. And users can make as many transactions as they want!



But what makes it disruptive?



Well, to start with, most other crypto apps with cashback options, only offer about 1% to 3% cashback. SocialGood offers 100% cashback. On top of that, SocialGood distributes rewards within 30 days, whereas other firms may take up to three months to pay users.



Want to know more about how SocialGood is changing the crypto cashback scene? Watch the video above.