'Siya' Review: Manish Mundra's Directorial Debut Leaves A Solid Impact

After nearly 10 years of producing independent films, Manish Mundra turns director with this week's release 'Siya'.

After nearly a decade since Manish Mundra gave a new lease of life to independent films by turning producer, he has finally made the plunge into direction with a sensitive but hard-hitting film 'Siya'. It is the story of a girl's heart-breaking but rigorous fight against injustice and power structures. In the hands of any other actors, 'Siya' could've ended up becoming a different film. However Vineet Kumar Singh's assured performance and Pooja Pandey's almost shocking control over her craft give 'Siya' the depth it deserves. This is a tale of resilience seldom reflected in Hindi cinema.

'Siya' releases on September 16th, 2022 at a theatre near you. Watch Stutee's review of 'Siya' by clicking on the video above. If you're someone who like their films to have substance, 'Siya' should be right up your preference.

