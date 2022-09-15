'Siya' Review: Manish Mundra's Directorial Debut Leaves A Solid Impact

After nearly a decade since Manish Mundra gave a new lease of life to independent films by turning producer, he has finally made the plunge into direction with a sensitive but hard-hitting film 'Siya'. It is the story of a girl's heart-breaking but rigorous fight against injustice and power structures. In the hands of any other actors, 'Siya' could've ended up becoming a different film. However Vineet Kumar Singh's assured performance and Pooja Pandey's almost shocking control over her craft give 'Siya' the depth it deserves. This is a tale of resilience seldom reflected in Hindi cinema.