ShareTheLoad: What The Lockdown Taught Me About Sharing Housework

Like a lot of other young urban couples, my wife and I are both working and have quite a hectic lifestyle juggling home and work. This was of course until the lockdown happened. In many ways, the lockdown slowed things down. No running to office, no traffic woes, no rushed meals. That constant sense of urgency that we felt every day was no longer there. Of course, it also meant doing all household chores yourself.

The very thought of doing all domestic chores on a daily basis can be overwhelming, so my wife and I obviously shared the load such that both of us are able to contribute equally. Not joking here, but Tina and I actually made some sort of a time-table that we mutually agreed upon. And just as we went about doing our share of chores, I realised how I had been taking things for granted all the while.