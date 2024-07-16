Saras, World's First AI-Exclusive Higher Education Institute, Launches in India

The Launch of Saras AI Institute in India is going to mark a significant milestone as the world's first higher education institution dedicated solely to Artificial Intelligence (AI). This US-based, state-approved degree-granting institution aims to address the growing demand for AI professionals and contribute to the rapidly expanding AI job market.

The AI industry is poised for explosive growth, with the World Economic Forum projecting 97 million new AI-related jobs by 2025 and a $15.7 trillion contribution to the global economy by 2030. The Wall Street Journal reports a global shortage of AI talent, with companies offering substantial compensation packages to attract skilled professionals.

Founded by Anil Singh, a veteran leader with over 25 years of experience in organisational leadership, Saras AI Institute offers fully online degree programs to students worldwide. The institute's mission is to nurture the top 1% of AI leaders globally through its innovative approach to education.

“We are thrilled to bring Saras AI Institute to India, a nation brimming with talented individuals who are passionate about making a difference,” says Anil Singh, Founder and President of Saras AI Institute. “As a student-centric institute, we aim to help students secure well-paying AI jobs and become compassionate and responsible leaders of tomorrow.”

Unique Features of Saras AI Institute:

The institute, fully powered by AI, stands out with several unique features, such as:

Specialised Curriculum Tracks:

Saras offers three role-based curriculum tracks:

AI/ML Engineer

GenAI Engineer

Data Scientist

The curriculum is continually updated using a proprietary change management framework to ensure relevance in the fast-paced AI field.

Industry Expert Educators:

Unlike traditional institutions, Saras employs AI professionals as educators, providing students with practical insights and real-world experience.

Personalized Success Coaching:

Each student receives one-on-one coaching throughout their academic journey, supporting their personal and professional development.

Global Learning Community:

Saras offers a global classroom experience, allowing students to interact with peers from around the world and develop a diverse network.

Programs Offered:

1. Associate of Science in AI: A two-year program providing foundational AI knowledge and skills.

2. Bachelor of Science in AI: A four-year program offering advanced AI competencies.

Saras has already established a presence in over 25 prestigious engineering institutes across India through its student-led 'Saras AI Club' initiative. These clubs host expert sessions, workshops, and hackathons, providing students with practical AI experience and soft skills development opportunities.