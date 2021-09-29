Saline Nasal Washing: The Go-To Solution For Nasal Blockage During Common Cold

Self-care has proven to be pivotal for our well-being, especially in these current times. Either by choice or force, we follow various hygiene rituals such as regular handwashing, warm showers, steam inhalation, and drinking warm fluids like herbal tea or soup. But, an important self-care practice that many of us miss out on is nasal washing. It is a nasal hygiene practice that goes a long way in building immunity and safeguarding our respiratory health.

Nasal Washing – An Important Step to Nasal Hygiene

Our nose is the gateway to our respiratory system, and as such, it has a host of essential functions. It warms, humidifies and purifies the air we breathe. Its mucous membrane protects airways against external threats by filtering particles present in the air. All of these functions can perform at their optimal levels only when proper nasal hygiene is maintained. This is where saline nasal washes are helpful; it washes out excess particles like dust, germs, pollen from the nasal passage and soothes it. It even gently cleanses the nasal cavity during a cold or allergic condition and prevents many respiratory issues.

Benefits of Saline Nasal Washing

There's more than one good reason as to why you should start making saline nasal washing a part of your daily self-care routine. An isotonic saline solution like Otrivin Breathe Clean helps remove bacteria, germs, viruses and air pollutants from your nostrils. It also keeps the nasal mucous membrane moisturized and prevents it from getting dry. Regular nasal washing helps build immunity, which in turn helps prevent various respiratory problems. Also, doctors prescribe saline nasal washes to those who've undergone nasal or respiratory surgeries to maintain nasal hygiene, to prevent post-surgical complications and to remove crusting. Irrespective of whether you've had surgery or not, daily nasal washing with nasal washes like Otrivin Breathe clean can help you steer clear of germs and environmental pollutants that may affect your respiratory health.