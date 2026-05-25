Safety Tips for Thailand Visitors in 2026

Thailand continues to attract travellers from across the world with its beaches, nightlife, temples and island destinations. From Bangkok and Phuket to Krabi and Pattaya, the country remains one of the most popular choices for international holidays in 2026. However, every overseas trip comes with certain risks that travellers should prepare for in advance.

Along with planning flights and accommodation, arranging travel insurance Thailand coverage can help travellers stay financially protected during unexpected situations such as medical emergencies, cancellations or lost belongings while travelling abroad.