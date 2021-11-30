Safe Sex And Pleasure Are Not Mutually Exclusive

There's this notion that sex education is rarely sexy, and erotica is rarely safe. While there could be some truth to that, this does not mean that things cannot change.

Peak sexual health is not simply the absence of disease or dysfunction, it is also a state of physical, emotional and mental well-being in relation to sexuality. And the sooner we realize that, the more enjoyable sex will be, because by practicing safe sex, we get rid of a huge headache - not the one you use to say no to sex, but the one that keeps the fear of STDs in you.

And once that fear is put to rest, the pleasure is sure to come, no pun intended.

Watch this space for more on practicing safe sex.