Royal Sundaram’s Student Travel Insurance: Ultimate Peace of Mind for Parents

Sending a child abroad for higher education is a proud milestone for any family. However, this significant transition often brings a mix of excitement and anxiety, particularly for parents. The thought of their child being miles away, adapting to a new culture, and facing potential emergencies can be daunting. Royal Sundaram recognizes these concerns and offers a comprehensive Student Travel Insurance plan designed to provide parents with the peace of mind they need, knowing their child is safeguarded throughout their academic journey.

Recent data highlights a growing trend of Indian students pursuing education overseas. While this trend is a positive sign of academic ambition, it also intensifies parental worries about their children’s safety and security. While students are preoccupied with academic pressures and financial costs, parents are primarily concerned about their child's well-being and the potential risks associated with studying in a foreign country.

“The transition to a new country and academic environment can be incredibly overwhelming for students,” explains Mr. TM Shyamsunder, Chief Operating Officer of Royal Sundaram. “With this in mind, our Student Travel Insurance is crafted to provide essential support and protection, ensuring that students can focus on their studies and experiences without undue stress.”

Royal Sundaram’s Student Travel Insurance offers a robust range of coverage options that extend beyond conventional travel insurance policies. This comprehensive plan is specifically tailored to address the unique needs of international students and their families. Key features of the policy include:

- Study Interruption Coverage: If a student is hospitalized or encounters other covered events that prevent attendance, Royal Sundaram reimburses the tuition fees paid for the period of non-attendance. This feature alleviates the financial strain caused by unforeseen interruptions in education.

- Sponsor Protection: In the unfortunate event that the student’s financial sponsor faces an injury or other covered incident, the insurance provides coverage for the remaining tuition fees. This ensures that the student’s education is not disrupted due to financial difficulties faced by their sponsor.

- Extensive Medical Coverage: The insurance plan covers a wide range of medical challenges, including treatment for mental and nervous disorders, physiotherapy, and emergency medical needs such as ambulance charges and cancer screenings. This comprehensive medical coverage helps ensure that students receive necessary medical attention without additional financial burden.

- Loss of Laptop: Understanding the integral role of a laptop in a student’s educational journey, Royal Sundaram’s policy includes indemnification for stolen laptops. This provision helps students manage the cost of replacing essential equipment used for their studies.