ADVERTISEMENT
Roposo Welcomes The Quint
Watch this space for more!
i
Roposo – one of the most popular homegrown apps for video creation and sharing welcomes The Quint as their newest member. Watch this space for more exciting content!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT