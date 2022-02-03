ROI MINDS: Fundamentals of eCommerce Marketing For Maximum Growth!

GOOGLE ADS

Google Ads (PPC) helps one increase their revenue and results. Many businesses don't utilize the power of Google Ads due to the lack of campaign management and complexity of the Google Ads platform. The company has witnessed how eCommerce stores doubled, tripled their revenues with Google Ads, and scaled pretty fast and profitable.

FACEBOOK ADS

More than 2 billion people are there on Facebook, and due to its immense popularity, it is the best choice of eCommerce for brands to attract, acquire, and retain customers. ROI MINDS has proven that Facebook Ads Funnel strategy, and have scaled eCom brands threefold, fivefold, or tenfold? They harness the power of cold, hot, and warm audience concepts and build upon them with eye-catching creatives and laser-like audience targeting.

SEO

Utilize the power of Google free traffic with proper optimization of the store by SEO. They have witnessed the additional thousands of traffic for eCommerce brands with organic SEO.

SALES FUNNEL

The sales funnel is the new thing in marketing. ROI MINDS has set up a sales funnel process to cover every touchpoint of the buyer's journey, including awareness, consideration, and decision-making stage. They utilize Clickfunnels to build an attractive and effective sales funnel for the quickest response. They offer a free consultation on the sales funnels for your business.

COPYWRITING

The marketing engine runs on content. This institution creates and delivers unique, informative, and persuasive content for the target audience, as well as highly-targeted content. Ebooks, blog posts, webpage content, email sequences, social media content, and guides are some of the content marketing services that they offer.

CLICKFUNNELS

A single tool can fulfil all of marketing needs. They create a profitable sales funnel, marketing strategies, and web pages through Clickfunnels. They help their clients design front-end and back-end sales processes for their businesses to grow. Again, they offer free consultation from one of India's best sales and marketing companies using Clickfunnels for your business.

CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION

They help improve the user experience on the landing pages to improve the conversion rate. They also run an analytics health check, user research and insights gathering, qualitative and quantitative research, creating and prioritizing hypotheses, and A/B test. One can contact them to get a free report on the landing pages.

MARKETING AUTOMATION

Marketing automation is every agency's and company's dream. Building a list and nurturing leads to customers are two marketing automation services. They create a series of follow-ups and deliverables based on the touchpoints and user activity. They've worked with MailChimp, ActiveCampaign, Marketo, and other platforms.

E-COMMERCE ADS

Increase the size of the store to seven or eight figures. They have an extensive experience with e-commerce drop shipping advertising campaigns. ROI Minds have assisted entrepreneurs in growing their drop shipping businesses by using Facebook ads, product research, product testing, and sales funnels.

LEAD GENERATION ADS

They generate high-quality leads for local businesses and online companies like IT, SAAS, etc. They create highly convertible campaigns on Facebook and Google to get the best leads and use the power of social media and search engines to generate high-quality leads at a low cost. They guarantee that one will receive the leads immediately.

AMAZON PPC

Amazon is no longer an option for merchants looking to grow their business. They can assist one in becoming the best seller on Amazon. To generate sales and reviews on the Amazon store, they employ contextual and interest-based advertising strategies, as well as a sales funnel mix. They provide a free consultation for e-commerce PPC management.

SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING

Social media is used by over a billion people. The most recent updates to social networking sites make it even more important for a Social Media Strategist to deliver better and more valuable content to the audience. Brand management is essential for retaining loyal customers.

WEB ANALYTICS

They also help in setting up Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager. They ensure that every macro and micro conversion is tracked using events and goals. Contact for a free report on your Google Analytics setup. It isn't easy to run successful campaigns if one does not track user behaviour on their website.

CONCLUSION

They can assist anyone running a business that has validated a product or service idea and is looking to scale-up. They use ROI driven digital marketing strategies to sell millions of dollars of merchandise for eCommerce stores. You can contact ROI Minds if you're looking for a marketing team to help you crush your revenue targets and gain an unfair competitive advantage.

"HELPING BUSINESSES GROW" is our mission at ROI MINDS! And we do so by executing profitable marketing campaigns for them.

Get in touch here: https://roiminds.com/