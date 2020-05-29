Crime, revenge and bloodshed rule in MX Player’s latest web series Raktanchal. It is set in the badlands of Uttar Pradesh of the 80s and is said to be inspired by true events.Nikitin Dheer, plays Waseem Khan, the ruthless kingpin of the tender mafia in Uttar Pradesh’s Purvanchal. He, along with a local politician Pujari Singh (Ravi Khanvilkar), firmly have control over various businesses in the region including liquor and coal-mining.Each time a project opens to public bidding, it invariably goes to Waseem, who bribes his way through with money and power. It has always been like this till his succesful run is interrupted by Vijay Singh, played by Kranti Prakash Jha.Though Vijay has a poker-face most of the time, inside, he’s simmering with rage. He’s determined to avenge his father’s death for which Waseem is responsible. His first move is by forcibly taking away a contract that Waseem had almost won. It’s his way of announcing his arrival in Waseem’s turf.This is what the first episode of the series is all about which sets the tone for what’s going to follow.As this series progresses, we see the rivalry between Waseem and Vijay escalate to greater heights and nobody thinks twice before pulling that trigger. We won’t let you in too many details lest we give out spoilers. Through its 9-episode run, the series keeps you hooked right till the end. Writer Sarvesh Upadhyay keeps the proceedings taut throughout while director Ritam Srivastav has managed to extract winsome performances from the cast.Of the leads, Nikitin Dheer inspires nothing but fear as the menacing and badass Waseem Khan and Kranti Prakash Jha is perfect as the wronged man out for revenge.The supporting actors also turn in some good performances, particularly Chittaranjan Tripathy, Basu Soni, Ravi Khanvilkar, Ronjini Chakraborty, Krishna Bisht and Vikram Kochhar. One of the highlights of the series has got to be the sub-plot involving Ronjini Chakraborty’s Seema and Vikram Kochhar’s Sanki Pandey.A word of appreciation also for the costume and production design that manage to transport you to the period the story is set in.By the end of the last episode, we have good reason to believe that there might be a second season. Well, that will come when it has to but till then if you’re in the mood for a binge-worthy crime series that packs in all the right punches, take some time out of your schedule for MX Player’s Raktanchal. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.