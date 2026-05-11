QS Study Abroad Master's Fair Brings Top Universities to Hyderabad

QS (Quacquarelli Symonds), a global leader in higher education services and university performance analytics, is set to host the Study Abroad Master's Fair in Hyderabad on 12 May 2026. The fair will offer students the opportunity to connect directly with leading international universities from Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Thailand. This is a rare opportunity for students to interact directly with admissions decision-makers from top global universities - all under one roof.

The fair will be held at ITC Kakatiya, from 5:30 pm to 9 pm. The free-to-attend event is designed to simplify the study abroad journey by combining broad-based exploration with personalised engagement opportunities to guide students on postgraduate programmes, admissions, funding, and international career pathways.

The fair is intended for students and families considering postgraduate study abroad. It features highly QS-ranked universities, including Nanyang Technological University Singapore (NTU Singapore) (#12), Eindhoven University of Technology (#140), University of Twente (#203), George Washington University (#358), among others.