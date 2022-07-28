Pride And Progress: Discussing Inclusivity At Indian Organisations

Organisations know that the employee happiness index is key to their growth. Leaders have learnt that the success of an organisation lies in the strengths, proactive approaches, greater engagement, and productivity of an employee. Hence, business leaders often rank an employee's physical, mental, and emotional well-being as their top priority.

India Inc organisations have made significant strides in better representing the LGBTQ+ community. Some have implemented crucial Diversity, Equality, and Inclusivity (DE&I) policies to better facilitate and engage all voices across the spectrum. Many have rolled out the LGBTQ+ and Partners Benefits Policy where coverage is provided to partners of all employees irrespective of their sexual orientation. Others are extending all other retirement benefits admissible under the law to all categories of employees including members of the LGBTQ+ community.

But while India Inc organisations have learnt the real potential of establishing a truly inclusive workplace, the under-represented voices need to be supported beyond their workplace.