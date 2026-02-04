The Real Cost of A Preschool Franchise: What The Fee Doesn’t Tell You

Startup costs you typically incur before your first admission

These are the one-time launch expenses needed to make the centre fully ready for operations and enrolments.

Franchise onboarding and launch support

Most franchise models include an onboarding phase where you receive operating guidance, standards, and launch planning inputs. This may cover setup checklists, branding specifications, admissions processes, and documentation that helps you start with fewer gaps.

Classroom setup and learning assets

Beyond furniture, think of everything that makes learning possible on a daily basis: age-appropriate materials, play equipment, storybooks, sensory resources, and structured activity aids. A strong franchise may provide some items or specifications, but you should still plan for centre-level purchases.

Technology and operational tools

Depending on the franchise model, you may receive a platform or guidance for handling enquiries, admissions tracking, parent communication, attendance, and fee follow-ups. Even basic systems reduce administrative friction and improve parent experience from day one.