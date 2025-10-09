How a Small-Town Teacher Became India’s Unlikely Mentor for Gen Z Learners

The first thing you notice in Prashant Kirad’s classroom isn’t the whiteboard or the equations—it’s the noise. A fan rattles overhead, the marker squeaks against glass, and the chat floods faster than he can read it. Somewhere between all that, learning happens.

Kirad, who grew up in Mahendragarh, a small town in Haryana, began teaching science online when many of his students couldn’t afford big-city coaching. Today, millions know him as Prashant Bhaiya—the YouTube teacher who somehow made physics feel less like punishment and more like possibility.

His setup is minimal: a single camera, a worn-out whiteboard, and his voice—steady, unhurried, unfailingly patient. His lessons are less about performance and more about reassurance. There’s no hard sell, no marketing polish—just a teacher who seems to remember what it was like to be lost in a chapter and still want to try again.