Powered By Khelraja | Indian T20 League: Biggest Moments Of The Season So Far

The season began with Mark Wood's return to the league, and he announced it with a bang, taking five wickets for just 14 runs in his opening match for the Lucknow team. He followed that up with a four-wicket haul against Chennai, proving his worth after being dropped by Chennai in 2018 and going unsold in the 2020 auction. After missing a few games due to injuries, Wood is back and in top form, with eight wickets in his first two matches.