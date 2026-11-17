To help prevent overpaying on the loan, learning about your personal loan interest calculation is highly important. While there are two types of interest rates calculated by lenders: fixed rate and reducing balance, or floating rate, but many lenders choose to apply the reducing balance method, where the rate is calculated on the remaining principal amount instead of the original one.
Introduction
Over the years, applying for an unsecured or personal loan has become quick and convenient, which helps individuals to pay for their short-term cash crunches and fund unplanned and planned expenses. But there are many users who do not understand how the rate is calculated within their borrowing tenure and focus exclusively on the advertised rate.
Borrowers can undoubtedly save thousands when they understand how the interest calculation method works over months. It helps to evaluate the financing offers when you clearly understand the mechanics behind your EMIs. Read this article ahead to know more about how the calculation works, a breakdown of reducing balance methods, and more.
Fixed Interest Rate vs. Reducing Balance Rate: The Critical Difference
When looking for multiple loan options, there are two types of interest that lenders offer during the calculation of borrowing costs: fixed interest rate and reducing balance rate. Here is the difference between the two:
1. Interest Calculation:
Fixed Rate: From the first instalment until the last one, the rate is calculated on the original principal amount, which makes it remain constant throughout the tenure.
Reducing Balance Rate: The interest rate keeps on changing and is calculated on the outstanding principal amount.
2. EMI Breakdown:
Fixed Rate: The interest amount remains the same in every EMI, making it best for those who are looking for predictable and structured payments.
Reducing Balance Rate: While the total EMIs usually stays constant, the interest component in it reduces and the principal amount increases.
3. True Cost:
Fixed Rate: It is more expensive, as a fixed rate of 8% to 12% becomes equivalent to 14% to 15% over time.
Reducing Balance rate: The bank only charges for the sum you are holding at that time.
Comparing Total Interest Outgo Across Loan Tenures
The total interest payable is directly impacted by the loan tenure that you choose. While choosing a longer tenure may be relieving in reducing the EMI, it also increases the interest payable amount.
This is why it is advised that borrowers always make use of a , where they can consider inputting different scenarios and choose the tenure that best suits their financial condition.
Difference in the amount of interest when you are borrowing ₹4,00,000 at a 13% reducing balance rate. The tenure is different in each scenario:
12-Month Tenure: The monthly installments are around ₹35,727, where the total interest payable is ₹28,724, making the total payable amount of around ₹4,28,724.
24-Month Tenure: While the monthly EMI is reduced to roughly ₹19,016, the total interest that you’ll be paying would be ₹56,402.
36-Month Tenure: More added months will decrease the EMI to ₹13,478, but increase the accrued interest amount to ₹85,208.
48-Month: A budget-friendly EMI of approximately ₹10,731 is to be paid, where the cumulative interest amount would be ₹1,15,088.
What are the Hidden Charges That Affect Your Total Borrowing Cost?
While you can calculate your EMI using a personal loan interest calculator, here are some of the hidden charges that you must not ignore or forget to consider:
Processing Fee: Generally, 1% to 3% of the amount is deducted as a processing fee by the lenders, with 18% GST, to cover the administrative and underwriting fees.
Prepayment and Foreclosure Charges: Lenders may charge a specific percentage of the amount to cover their unpaid interest when you consider prepaying the loan before the end of the tenure.
Penal Interest: When your EMI is missed, or there is a default in the payment, a penalty of 2% to 5% per month is charged by the lender.
What are the Smart Habits to Minimize Total Interest Payable?
The following are some tips to minimize the total interest payable:
Opt for a shorter tenure, as it might increase the EMIs, but decrease the interest payable and end your debt in a short period.
If possible, consider making prepayments, and as per RBI, lenders cannot charge any fees for foreclosure of a loan under the reducing balance method.
Having a good credit score (more than 700) helps you get a loan at a competitive rate, lowering your overall borrowing cost.
Conclusion
Borrowers can manage their loans more effectively when they learn completely about personal loan interest calculation, repayment tenure, and the EMI structure. Finnable is one of the most-used instant loan platforms by salaried individuals that allows users to calculate their estimated EMIs using the online calculator.
Adding to that, Finnable allows users to choose a repayment tenure according to their financial situation and mentions all the charges transparently. With all the information, the platform allows users to make informed choices and carry out their borrowing process smoothly.