To help prevent overpaying on the loan, learning about your personal loan interest calculation is highly important. While there are two types of interest rates calculated by lenders: fixed rate and reducing balance, or floating rate, but many lenders choose to apply the reducing balance method, where the rate is calculated on the remaining principal amount instead of the original one.

Introduction

Over the years, applying for an unsecured or personal loan has become quick and convenient, which helps individuals to pay for their short-term cash crunches and fund unplanned and planned expenses. But there are many users who do not understand how the rate is calculated within their borrowing tenure and focus exclusively on the advertised rate.

