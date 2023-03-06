Paytm Offers Lightning Fast Infallible Payments & Upto ₹100 Cashback on UPI LITE

Paytm is offering assured welcome cashback of up to ₹100 on activation of Paytm UPI LITE balance for the first time. On the Paytm App, UPI LITE enables lightning fast real-time transactions with a single click without using the UPI PIN.

With UPI LITE, users can carry out a large number of small value UPI payments without worrying about a cap on the number of bank transactions. This makes way for a hassle-free payments experience. The secure on-device balance, UPI LITE makes daily small value transactions superfast, eliminating the need of entering the UPI PIN for every payment.