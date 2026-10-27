Eight Parul University Researchers Among Stanford-Elsevier’s Top 2% Scientists

The inclusion of their research shows the breadth of research undertaken across the university, from pharmaceutical sciences, to medicinal chemistry, microbiology, biotechnology, environmental science and engineering and communication technologies. The work of the researchers contributes to the development of knowledge in healthcare, life sciences, sustainable development and technological innovation. Their global and sub-field rankings, h-index and i10-index scores further highlight their scholarly contributions and research impact across these diverse disciplines.

Speaking about the achievements Dr. Geetika Madan Patel, Vice President of Parul University said, “Research excellence is based on continuous inquiry, collaboration and the pursuit of knowledge that can make a meaningful difference. It is a proud moment for the university that eight of our researchers have been recognized in the world’s top 2% scientists and it is a reflection of the value we place on nurturing research across various disciplines. We are committed to creating an environment in which our researchers can explore new ideas and contribute to the scientific progress of global significance.”