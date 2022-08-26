Building LEGO Blocks Brick By Brick For 90 Years

Children have the most curious, intelligent, and creative minds. They ask the simplest but most profound questions sometimes that can stun the best scientific brains in the business. And a playful environment sharpens their observational skills and thinking abilities.

In fact, The 2022 LEGO Play Well Study further substantiates this theory. When LEGO Group surveyed more than 55,000 parents and children in over 30 countries, their study found that almost all parents think children strengthen their creativity (93%), communication (92%), problem-solving skills (92%), and confidence (91%) while they play.

When children play, they develop skills that help them thrive in a rapidly changing world. What’s astonishing is that 9 out of 10 kids wish they could play more with their parents. If play makes them and us happier, more creative, imaginative and resilient to failures, what stops us from playing more? Well, fret no more as we have some exciting news for you from your favourite toy that can become a tiger, a racecar or an electric police boat! Any guesses?

When ninety years ago, a Danish carpenter crafted a line of small wooden toys in his Billund, Denmark, workshop, little did Ole Kirk Kristiansen know that the LEGO Group would become one of the biggest toy companies in the world and inspire millions of children to play each year.

Throughout time, Ole’s passion for fun and high-quality toys has endured as his legacy. In fact, the “LEGO®” name comes from two Danish words “Leg Godt”, meaning “Play Well”, a name that he came up himself! And now, 90 years after the inception of the brand, in the spirit of playing well, the LEGO Group built the first-ever LEGO Playground at R CITY Mall, Mumbai to introduce kids to an amazing world of play!