India’s Trust-Driven Social Platform Rises Across South Asia

India may be witnessing the early formation of a new digital platform story through ZKTOR and the wider Softa Technologies ecosystem. Positioned beyond a privacy-first Indian social media app, ZKTOR is being developed as an all-in-one Indian social platform for an era shaped by artificial intelligence, deepfakes, cyber insecurity and growing discomfort with unsafe digital environments. Its architecture is built around privacy and data safety by design, Zero Knowledge Server Architecture, No URL Media Architecture, no behaviour tracking and default multi-layer encryption.

The proposition is resonating strongly with younger users across India and South Asia, especially Gen Z and young women, who are increasingly aware of the risks of open digital exposure. ZKTOR’s appeal is not only technical but social: a cleaner, controlled and predictable environment that feels safer, easier to trust, usable in shared family spaces and better suited to meaningful participation. In that sense, ZKTOR is not merely trying to become another social platform; it is trying to create digital interaction with greater dignity and fewer hidden vulnerabilities.

At the centre is Softa founder Sunil Kumar Singh, whose outlook blends rural Bihar roots with more than two decades in Finland’s disciplined, restrained and rights-conscious design culture. Singh argues that user-protection technologies were never absent; the will to make them default was. For him, ZKTOR is an ethical response to the “I accept” model, where digitally vulnerable rural users are pushed into complex terms, privacy policies and data clauses they often do not understand. Privacy by design, No URL Media Architecture and misuse prevention, he believes, are not just innovations but choices to make protection default.