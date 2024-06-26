Power of Inclusive Leadership: Zahara Fernandes on Creating A Safer Workplace

Creating inclusive workplaces is absolutely crucial in today's world. When employees feel safe, supported, and valued, they can truly thrive, leading to better performance and job satisfaction. Inclusive leadership actively shapes an environment where everyone, regardless of their background or identity, can bring their authentic selves to work without fear of discrimination.
This is the essence of Zahara Fernandes's latest blog post, "The power of inclusive leadership in creating safe spaces at work and society at large."
As the India Pride Sponsor at Accenture, Zahara shares her profound belief in the power of inclusive leadership and its role in shaping supportive environments. In her blog, she dives into key strategies to create pride inclusive workplaces, that includes offering queer-affirmative counseling, cultivating a culture of openness, strengthening Employee Resource Groups, and much more.
Discover how we can all contribute to creating workplaces where everyone can lead with pride.
[This article has been published by The Quint in partnership with Accenture as part of the #PrideMeansMore campaign.]
