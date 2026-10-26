YURI Tools Marks 20 Years of Growth In India's Industrial Tools Market

As India's construction, infrastructure and manufacturing sectors continue to evolve, the demand for reliable, efficient and affordable professional tools remains an important part of industrial productivity. Marking two decades in the industry, YURI Tools is celebrating 20 years of operations, reflecting its journey from a focused tools business to a diversified provider of equipment and industrial solutions.
Established in 2006, YURI Tools entered the Indian market with the objective of addressing a practical challenge faced by professionals: finding equipment that offered dependable performance without requiring a substantial investment. Over the years, the company has expanded its portfolio to serve contractors, fabricators, carpenters, workshop owners, manufacturers and professionals working across various industrial applications.
Operating under YURI Tools Impex LLP, the company today offers a broad selection of power tools, cordless power tools, cutting and grinding wheels, abrasives, diamond saw blades, TCT circular saw blades, hand tools, measuring instruments and industrial accessories. Its product portfolio also includes agricultural tools and machinery, reflecting its efforts to address requirements beyond conventional construction and manufacturing applications.
Two decades of understanding industry requirements
The professional tools industry has undergone considerable changes over the past two decades. Growing expectations around productivity, operating efficiency and equipment suitability have influenced how professionals evaluate their purchasing decisions.
For a metal fabricator, the performance and durability of cutting equipment can directly affect daily operations. Similarly, construction professionals require machines capable of handling specific materials and workloads, while woodworking businesses depend on suitable cutting tools that support precision and consistency.
Recognising these differences, YURI has developed its offerings around the practical requirements of individual applications rather than adopting a uniform approach to equipment selection.
The company has also emphasised the importance of long-term operating value. While purchase price remains an important consideration, factors such as maintenance, accessory compatibility, replacement frequency and equipment suitability can influence the overall cost of ownership.
Expanding product offerings through YURI and DAYURI
An important aspect of the company's development has been the introduction of distinct product offerings through its YURI and DAYURI brands.
The YURI brand focuses on value-oriented tools and accessories intended to meet everyday professional requirements while maintaining affordability. DAYURI, meanwhile, is positioned towards higher-performance equipment for users seeking additional capabilities for demanding applications.
Through these offerings, the company aims to address different customer expectations, from small workshops and maintenance professionals to contractors and industrial users managing more intensive operations.
Its expansion into cordless power tools also reflects changing preferences within the industry. As professionals increasingly seek mobility and flexibility across worksites, cordless equipment has become an important category in the company's evolving portfolio.
Alongside its established range of abrasives, cutting equipment and power tools, YURI's entry into agricultural machinery represents another area of business development.
Building a wider presence in India and International markets
Beyond product diversification, YURI has worked towards strengthening its dealer and distribution network across India.
For a business serving multiple industries, distribution plays an important role in connecting products with customers operating in different locations and working environments. Product availability, technical information and dealer relationships remain important considerations in addressing the requirements of professional buyers.
The company has also extended its international business presence to markets including the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Kenya and Bangladesh.
This geographical expansion forms part of its broader efforts to reach customers across different markets while maintaining its focus on practical performance, product suitability and affordability.
Why choosing the right tools matters
As professional equipment becomes increasingly specialised, understanding technical specifications and intended applications is essential for making informed purchasing decisions.
For instance, selecting a cutting wheel involves more than comparing its price or diameter. Material compatibility, operating speed, mounting specifications and equipment requirements must also be considered.
Similarly, the selection of drilling machines, grinders and saw blades depends on the intended workload, operating conditions and manufacturer's specifications.
YURI's approach places importance on helping customers understand these differences so that equipment can be selected according to its intended application. Appropriate accessory selection, adherence to operating instructions and the use of protective equipment are also essential considerations for safe working practices.
For contractors and workshop owners, such decisions can influence productivity, maintenance requirements and long-term operating expenses.
Looking ahead after 20 Years
As YURI Tools completes two decades in 2026, the company is looking towards further product development, market expansion and stronger relationships with customers and distribution partners.
Its established categories, including power tools, abrasives, cutting wheels, diamond saw blades and TCT circular saw blades, continue to form an important part of its business. At the same time, cordless equipment and agricultural machinery represent opportunities to serve a broader range of professional requirements.
The company's journey since 2006 reflects its efforts to adapt to changing industry needs while maintaining its original focus on practical performance and affordability.
For YURI Tools, the 20-year milestone is both a reflection of its development and an opportunity to strengthen its presence in the professional equipment market.
As India's industries continue to grow and working practices evolve, the company aims to remain focused on providing tools and equipment suited to the requirements of the professionals who use them.