YURI Tools Marks 20 Years of Growth In India's Industrial Tools Market

As India's construction, infrastructure and manufacturing sectors continue to evolve, the demand for reliable, efficient and affordable professional tools remains an important part of industrial productivity. Marking two decades in the industry, YURI Tools is celebrating 20 years of operations, reflecting its journey from a focused tools business to a diversified provider of equipment and industrial solutions.

Established in 2006, YURI Tools entered the Indian market with the objective of addressing a practical challenge faced by professionals: finding equipment that offered dependable performance without requiring a substantial investment. Over the years, the company has expanded its portfolio to serve contractors, fabricators, carpenters, workshop owners, manufacturers and professionals working across various industrial applications.

Operating under YURI Tools Impex LLP, the company today offers a broad selection of power tools, cordless power tools, cutting and grinding wheels, abrasives, diamond saw blades, TCT circular saw blades, hand tools, measuring instruments and industrial accessories. Its product portfolio also includes agricultural tools and machinery, reflecting its efforts to address requirements beyond conventional construction and manufacturing applications.