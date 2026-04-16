Burnett Homoeopathy Hosts World Homoeopathy Summit 4 At British Parliament

In a defining moment for India’s growing influence in global healthcare, Burnett Homoeopathy Pvt. Ltd. hosted the 4th World Homoeopathy Summit 2026 at the historic Palace of Westminster, placing homoeopathy at the centre of international institutional dialogue.

The significance of the venue underscores a broader global shift. For an Indian organization to lead discussions on homoeopathy within the British Parliament—one of the world’s most respected legislative platforms—signals changing perceptions around traditional systems of medicine and their place in modern healthcare frameworks.

Dr. Nitish Chandra Dubey, Founder and Chairman of Burnett Homoeopathy, noted that the summit reflects a new phase of global engagement where homoeopathy is increasingly being discussed through the lens of research, collaboration, and structured dialogue. The event positioned homoeopathy not as an alternative practice, but as a system seeking wider integration into evolving healthcare models.