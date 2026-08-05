Why Are More People In Delhi Willing To Pay More For Every Ride?

Safety remains a major concern for women commuters

A few years ago, Lipika Jhawar moved from Bhubaneswar to Delhi for work. Back home, taking the bus or simply walking had always been part of her daily routine. In Delhi, however, she gradually switched to ride-hailing services because they made her feel safer. Speaking to Outlook Traveller in September 2025, she explained that the change was driven not simply by convenience, but by peace of mind.

Lipika's experience reflects a broader shift in how people in Delhi choose their daily transport. Price remains important, but it is no longer the only consideration. For many passengers, a ride must also provide reassurance, professionalism and a consistently positive experience. Those are the qualities that make people choose the same service again.

The National Commission for Women (NCW)'s NARI Report 2025, which surveyed more than 12,700 women across 31 Indian cities, found that Delhi was among the cities where women expressed higher levels of concern about safety while travelling. Public transport was also one of the areas most frequently identified as needing improvement.

These findings have encouraged the Delhi government and civil society organisations to continue studying commuters' real-life experiences. From the NCW to Greenpeace India, an increasing body of research is helping policymakers and businesses develop mobility solutions based on actual user needs rather than assumptions.