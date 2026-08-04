Decoding Young India Credit Card Journey: Why It Is Growing

The story behind the first card

The credit card did not arrive in India as a mass product. It started as a status symbol for executives and high-income users. Over time, lower entry points, travel & shopping rewards, better offers & cashbacks credit cards have become more acceptable. The present phase is different because the card is no longer tied to a specific class. It has widened, establishing how credit is offered and how well it is digitally linked to enable easy, flexible repayments.

● The 1960s-1980s era known for status and exclusivity: the primary audience was UHNIs and executives; there were manual ledger entries and carbon slips.

● The 1990s-2010s era known for global travel and rewards: the primary audience was the corporate and metro-salaried elite; cards used magnetic strips and dial-up POS terminals.

● The 2020s-present era known for instant credit and UPI ease: the primary audiences are Gen Z, millennials, and tier 2/3 consumers; cards use EMV chips, contactless payments, and UPI QR.