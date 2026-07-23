Why 2026 Is A Golden Opportunity For NRIs Sending Money To India

Common reasons NRIs send money to India

NRIs remit money to India with a wide range of considerations and purposes. Whether supporting family members or making investments, remittances help individuals meet their financial commitments across borders. Selecting the right mode of remittance helps the money reach the recipient timely and safely.

Some of the most frequent reasons for NRIs to remit money to India are:

• Maintenance of family: Taking care of routine household expenditures, providing monthly stipend or emergency funds to parents, spouses, or other dependent members of the family.

• Educational expenses: Remitting money to cover tuitions fees, boarding expenses, and other costs related to education of their children or any other relative.

• Medical costs: Covering any medical expense, payment of hospital bills, insurance premium payments, or other treatment costs of relatives.

• Purchase and maintenance of property: Purchasing residential/commercial property, EMI payments on home loan, and payment of property tax/maintenance cost.

• Saving and financial planning: Making savings through NRE, NRO, or FCNR(B) accounts while keeping finances available for future financial planning or retirement planning purposes.

• Special occasions: Transferring money during festive seasons, marriages, birthdays, and any other important family occasions for celebration and gift purposes.