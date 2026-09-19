What Should You Know Before Starting A Hair Loss Routine?

Hair loss is not one problem, it's many

This is the most important thing to understand before you buy anything or change anything. Hair loss has different root causes, and each type responds to different treatments. Androgenetic alopecia (pattern baldness) is driven by hormones and genetics. Telogen effluvium is triggered by stress, nutritional deficiencies, or illness. Alopecia areata is autoimmune. Scalp infections or inflammation can cause their own kind of shedding.

Treating hormonal hair loss with a protein-rich diet alone won't do much. Using a DHT-blocking shampoo for stress-related shedding might also miss the point entirely. This is why identifying the type of hair loss matters before anything else -not just guessing based on what a friend recommended or what an ad suggested.