From Lab to Life: Understanding the Impact of Tesamorelin and Ipamorelin

Mechanism of Action: Tesamorelin Peptide

Studies suggest that Tesamorelin's potential physiological impact seems to be mediated by stimulating anterior pituitary growth hormone-releasing hormone (GHRH) receptors. GH production and release into the circulation are considered to be stimulated as a result of this activation. After that, GH seems to exercise its multiple activities on several cell types, including hepatocytes, producing insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1). Like GH, IGF-1 is thought to be essential for various cellular processes, including growth stimulation, suppression of apoptosis, control of glucose levels, and accelerated fat breakdown.

Research models of HIV-associated Lipodystrophy generally show low levels of GH and IGF-1, as suggested by the results of many studies. Research suggests that Tesamorelin may have the potential to restore equilibrium by controlling lipid metabolism and accumulation.

Tesamorelin's structural change at the N-terminus, distinguishing it from natural GHRH, is an interesting feature. Researchers speculate that this structural change may confer more resistance to enzyme deactivation and may improve peptide stability.