Understanding Home Loan Interest Rates: Factors That Influence Borrowing Cost

What determines the home loan interest rate offered to you?

The interest rate applicable to a home loan is not determined by a single factor. Instead, lenders evaluate multiple aspects of a borrower's financial profile while also considering broader economic conditions.

Your credit profile

A healthy credit profile demonstrates responsible borrowing behaviour and is one of the important considerations during loan assessment.

It is advisable to check your CIBIL score online before beginning the application. Checking your credit report can help you identify discrepancies, monitor repayment behaviour, and understand your current credit standing. Timely repayment of existing EMIs and credit card dues, along with disciplined credit usage, can contribute to a stronger credit profile.

Employment

For salaried applicants, employment continuity and stable earnings generally form part of the assessment. For self-employed professionals, business continuity, financial records, and income consistency are typically considered.

Market conditions

Economic conditions, benchmark lending rates, and monetary policy changes also play a role in determining prevailing interest rates. Floating-rate home loans, in particular, may reflect these market movements over time.

Keeping track of interest rate trends can help borrowers decide an appropriate time to apply for a home loan.