3 Types of Car Loans in India: Which One to Choose?

3 Major Types of Car Loans in India:

1. New Car Loan

New car loans are specifically designed for individuals looking to purchase a brand-new vehicle from a dealership. These loans typically come with attractive interest rates and extended repayment periods, making them an appealing option for many buyers.

2. Used Car Loan

Used car loans allow individuals to purchase pre-owned cars. These loans cater to those looking to buy a used car while managing their budget effectively. Several lenders offer competitive used car loan interest rates, making them an attractive option for buyers seeking affordability. By availing of a used car loan, individuals can fulfil their desire for a reliable vehicle without the financial strain of purchasing it outright. This makes owning a car a convenient and practical solution for many.

3. Loan Against Car

A loan against car offers individuals the opportunity to borrow money using their car as collateral. This financing option is available for both new and used cars, providing flexibility for borrowers. This loan helps individuals access funds quickly and with relatively lower interest rates compared to unsecured loans. A loan against a car is a convenient financial solution for individuals seeking a way to address financial needs while retaining access to personal transportation.