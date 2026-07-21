The Traditional Indian Oils That Still Belong In A Modern Hair Routine

Why hair oiling works — The biology behind it

Hair oiling isn't just about moisture. The scalp has sebaceous glands that produce natural oil, but modern habits — frequent washing, heat styling, hard water, stress — strip that protective layer faster than it can be restored. Oils step in to compensate. They coat the hair shaft, reduce protein loss during washing, and keep the scalp's environment more balanced.

What many people don't realize is that oiling also creates a temporary seal around the cuticle — the outermost layer of the hair strand. When that cuticle is rough or open, hair looks dull and breaks easily. Oil smooths it down. It's a simple mechanical benefit that no amount of expensive conditioning can fully replicate.