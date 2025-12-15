5 Tips For Allergy And Asthma Sufferers To Deal With Air Pollution

Allergies and asthma are closely linked to air quality, especially the air we breathe indoors every day. Research shows that indoor air can contain higher concentrations of pollutants than outdoor air, particularly in enclosed spaces where dust, pollen, mould spores, pet dander, and chemical residues tend to build up. For people with allergies or asthma, these irritants can trigger symptoms such as sneezing, congestion, wheezing, or breathing discomfort.

This is where air purification can make a meaningful difference. With the right practices and tools, you can significantly reduce airborne triggers and create a healthier home environment.

Below are simple, effective air purification tips designed specifically for allergy and asthma relief.