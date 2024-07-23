Our Goal Is To Transform Lives With Industry-Relevant Education: TimesPro

Q.4 What is the impact that TimesPro has made on the skilling ecosystem in the last decade and how critical is it to acquire digital skills in the present times?

AS: TimesPro has significantly transformed the skilling ecosystem by training well over two million learners and providing them with employment opportunities. Our industry-aligned programmes have achieved high placement rates and career advancements for our learners. By forging partnerships with leading organisations and educational institutions, we continue to ensure that our training remains relevant and future-ready, thus contributing to an employable workforce in India.

The demand for digital literacy and tech knowledge spans across all industries, making it a critical component of white-collar employability. To meet these evolving needs, TimesPro's programmes and collaborations are designed with a forward-thinking approach, integrating critical digital skills such as AI, Machine learning, and Blockchain among others. Additionally, we offer access to state-of-the-art labs, expert faculty and real-world projects to ensure our learners gain practical and up-to-date digital skills.