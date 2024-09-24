The Ultimate Guide to Gaining Instagram Followers: What Works in 2024

Gaining Instagram followers is essential to having a huge community, better online visibility, branding, and, most importantly, helping with monetization. Yet, what it feels like to have a decent number of impressions yet lacking followers or vice versa, which neither allows you for blue badge verification nor monetization, and even collaborators reject you.
Hence, you can open an additional revenue stream using your Instagram community if you gain Instagram followers. With so many methods available that often don't give results, we have mentioned the proven, effective, and working one stepwise.
How To Gain Instagram Followers With Proven Methods In 2024?
Instagram algorithm is about the order in which users scrolling on the platform will find posts. It also decides whether the user will see your post, and accordingly, you have to utilize it to gain Instagram followers.
Step 1: Complete Your Instagram Profile With Relevant Options
After creating an Instagram, you must complete it with the relevant details. It includes adding a catchy profile picture and describing the value you would provide in your bio. Next, ensure you have a public and professional account.
Add the category tag to your profile, attach your website or portfolio with any, and more. Don't merely add things like birth dates or likes/dislikes, as they don't provide value.
Step 2: Create a Unique Brand Identity
Creating a unique brand identity begins with choosing the value you would provide. Accordingly, the brand value should be uniform in your profile in the following ways.
● Choose a unique color palette: Consider your brand theme and personality, whether soft and aesthetic, bold, attractive, or spiritual, and choose a color palette for your brand. For instance, to showcase aesthetic posts, go for warmer colors, especially pastel ones. Further, use a color palette tool like Adobe Color to generate one and follow it uniformly for all your posts.
● Use uniformity in post design: If it's a business brand, create a logo or choose a watermark for a personal brand and display it uniformly all over your posts. The font design, style, and text should align in each post.
Step 3: Use A Proper Content Calendar
The most crucial step is to choose a proper content calendar. For it, you must first strategize the posts depending on the competitor's post, what's trending, the uniqueness you wish to showcase, and more.
● Research trends, do competitor analysis, and jot down your unique ideas: You should research the trends based on your niche. For instance, digital marketing has AI. Similarly, check your competitors for the topics they cover, the missing factors/limitations in the posts, and how you could outperform them. Also, you would have certain USPs in your brand and ideas you would want to showcase, so note them all on a notepad.
● Choose a combination of reels, carousels, engaging stories, Instagram Live and More: Creating reels on the given topic works better than any other post type, yet a hybrid idea works in the long run. So, plan how consecutively you would share reels, informative carousels, memes, engaging stories, and even conduct Instagram Live to connect with your community.
Moreover, after deciding, you must organize it depending on the content calendar, like posts you want, frequency, posting time, after-post analytics for tracking, and more. Name your location for post-time research from the internet and schedule them according to the best time.
Step 4: Optimize Your Instagram Posts
No matter how well-researched, planned, or well-designed your posts are, they won't work well if you haven't optimized them.
Optimize your Instagram Posts in the following manner:
● Use trending audio: You would be scrolling reels and might know which audios are trending in your region. Click a few of them, check the number of reels on it, and choose the one with a huge count lately trending. You can then use it, but don't mute the volume; your reel posts will skyrocket significantly in views.
● Choose an attractive cover photo (if any): When you add a video or reel as a post, ensure it has a catchy cover photo depending upon your brand theme to hook the audience.
● Use compelling caption and CTA: Always try to add a short caption, but it should be compelling for the user to read it entirely. Moreover, if you go for a longer one, ensure it's mobile optimized, like sentences of 8-10 words, which can be skimmed. Do add a CTA in your post and caption to hook your audience.
Now, you can even add polls to your captions for better engagement. If you mention any brand or use its product in your reel, tag the brand, invite them, or invite them for collaboration for monetization.
● Add keywords and hashtags: Keywords are easily searchable words you add to your post to make it easily discoverable. Go for low-competitive and high-search volume keywords.
Further, use hashtags; for this, the best practice is to use competitor hashtags relevant to your profile for quick growth. Try to use longtail keywords as much as possible.
Step 5: Engage With Fellow Instagram Peers
You cannot skip this phase if you want to gain Instagram followers. Always follow the profile of fellow creators or brands and interact with their posts. Also, you should check under the hashtags you mentioned, go to the posts, and comment meaningfully on 10 posts daily from the same or different creator.
Do follow them so they give a shoutout or are compelled to repeat things on your end. It's not only about fellow sites; even their audiences would notice you, thus increasing impressions.
However, this process is time-consuming and GPT comments don't work anywhere. Here's where SMMFollows is one of the best options for you to gain followers. This is because they have affordable plans to buy followers, starting at $0.01 per month.
Further, they offer quick delivery 24/7 of your followers and have an advanced dashboard for tracking analytics related to it. As one of the best SMM panels, SMMFollows has the potential to grow your followers overnight. You can unlock an additional stream as well by joining their affiliate program.
Final Verdict On Gaining Instagram Followers With SMMFollows
All the mentioned methods are working, and we have implemented them on various client networks for better impressions and sales. Therefore, follow the steps carefully with research for long-term provision. Yet for monetization, PR reasons, or more, you would need more followers, a larger community, and more.
SMM Follows is the perfect rescue, as it establishes a community of followers beforehand. Accordingly, whenever a user visits your profile, they will feel it's reliable and trustworthy, that it isn't any scam, and that you tend to attract more users.
