The Ultimate Guide to Gaining Instagram Followers: What Works in 2024

How To Gain Instagram Followers With Proven Methods In 2024?

Instagram algorithm is about the order in which users scrolling on the platform will find posts. It also decides whether the user will see your post, and accordingly, you have to utilize it to gain Instagram followers.

Step 1: Complete Your Instagram Profile With Relevant Options

After creating an Instagram, you must complete it with the relevant details. It includes adding a catchy profile picture and describing the value you would provide in your bio. Next, ensure you have a public and professional account.

Add the category tag to your profile, attach your website or portfolio with any, and more. Don't merely add things like birth dates or likes/dislikes, as they don't provide value.

Step 2: Create a Unique Brand Identity

Creating a unique brand identity begins with choosing the value you would provide. Accordingly, the brand value should be uniform in your profile in the following ways.

● Choose a unique color palette: Consider your brand theme and personality, whether soft and aesthetic, bold, attractive, or spiritual, and choose a color palette for your brand. For instance, to showcase aesthetic posts, go for warmer colors, especially pastel ones. Further, use a color palette tool like Adobe Color to generate one and follow it uniformly for all your posts.

● Use uniformity in post design: If it's a business brand, create a logo or choose a watermark for a personal brand and display it uniformly all over your posts. The font design, style, and text should align in each post.