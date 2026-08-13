The Study Abroad Map Is Being Redrawn

Every few weeks a new dataset declares the end of international education. UK study visas are down a third from the peak. Canada's permits collapsed. US F-1 issuances to Indians went down sharply. The numbers are real. The conclusion isn't.

Because we are confusing what is happening in a handful of destinations with what is happening to the market itself.

Start with a question. Is a student who moves from Jaipur to Bangalore for a better engineering programme not "mobile"?

Of course she is. She has left home, relocated for education quality, taken on cost and risk, and bet on a return. By any honest definition of educational mobility, the willingness to move for a better academic outcome, the same underlying behaviour that drives the international education market. Yet she appears in no study-visa dataset. No F-1 issuance, no IRCC permit, no ONS net-migration line captures her.

The instruments we use to declare the "end of study abroad education" don't measure mobility at all. They measure cross-border mobility, filtered through one country's immigration policy in one year. Visas, permits and arrivals are channel data: they measure how wide a particular door is open in a particular year, and tell you nothing about how many people want to walk through it, or how many are moving within India for exactly the same reasons.