The Mischief of Math: A Creative Combination of Stories & Mathematical Concepts

Mr M S Ananth, chief guest at the programme, congratulated the authors on this very innovative contribution to mathematical literature. "There is a vibrant illustration by Alex Lu on virtually every page of the book, adding visual flair to the riveting narratives," he said. This book is a valuable resource for anyone over the age of 15 and will certainly change the way people look at mathematics, he remarked.

In an interview, one of the coauthors, Nivedita Ganesh said: "Our intention was to make math more accessible and interesting so that it could challenge the boundaries of literature and make complex ideas come alive in contemporary contexts".

The excitement continues as The Mischief of Math gears up for its next launch in Bangalore at IIM Bangalore on 21 September, 2024. The event has as its Chief Guest Professor Y Narahari, former Director of the Centre for Brain Research and Ex-Dean of EECS at IISc. All math enthusiasts, educators, and curious minds are cordially invited.