TCL Launches Two New SQD-Mini LED TVs in India: The X11L Flagship and The C8L

TCL has expanded its premium India line-up with two new SQD-Mini LED televisions: the flagship X11L and the more widely sized C8L. The launches land at a moment when TCL is building one of the strongest positions in the premium TV market. Both sit at the premium end of the range and share the same core picture technology, but they're pitched at different buyers - the X11L for those who want the most capable large-screen TV TCL makes, the C8L for people who want that same engineering in a size and price that fits their room.

The platform underneath both is SQD-Mini LED, short for Super Quantum Dot Mini LED which made its debut at CES 2026 as the first Mini LED system to cover 100% of the BT.2020 colour gamut. It's built from three parts working together: an Ultra Colour Filter panel, Super QLED colour, and a precise, zone-by-zone dimming backlight. TCL is positioning it directly against the RGB Mini LED sets pushed by rivals such as Samsung and Hisense, and Omdia notes part of the appeal is cost, since an SQD module can be cheaper to build than an RGB equivalent with comparable dimming. The timing helps: Omdia expects total Mini LED TV demand to reach roughly 14.7 million units in 2026 and pass 27 million by 2030.

Where the X11L and C8L differ is in the two numbers that tell you most about a Mini LED TV: how many dimming zones it has, and how bright it can go.