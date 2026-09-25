TCL Launches Two New SQD-Mini LED TVs in India: The X11L Flagship and The C8L

TCL has expanded its premium India line-up with two new SQD-Mini LED televisions: the flagship X11L and the more widely sized C8L. The launches land at a moment when TCL is building one of the strongest positions in the premium TV market. Both sit at the premium end of the range and share the same core picture technology, but they're pitched at different buyers - the X11L for those who want the most capable large-screen TV TCL makes, the C8L for people who want that same engineering in a size and price that fits their room.
The platform underneath both is SQD-Mini LED, short for Super Quantum Dot Mini LED which made its debut at CES 2026 as the first Mini LED system to cover 100% of the BT.2020 colour gamut. It's built from three parts working together: an Ultra Colour Filter panel, Super QLED colour, and a precise, zone-by-zone dimming backlight. TCL is positioning it directly against the RGB Mini LED sets pushed by rivals such as Samsung and Hisense, and Omdia notes part of the appeal is cost, since an SQD module can be cheaper to build than an RGB equivalent with comparable dimming. The timing helps: Omdia expects total Mini LED TV demand to reach roughly 14.7 million units in 2026 and pass 27 million by 2030.
Where the X11L and C8L differ is in the two numbers that tell you most about a Mini LED TV: how many dimming zones it has, and how bright it can go.
On both counts the X11L is TCL's statement piece. It carries up to 20,736 Precise Dimming Zones and peaks at up to 10,000 nits of HDR brightness on its 248cm (98) and 215cm (85) models among the most capable LED-based televisions available anywhere, and, per TCL, a first for an SQD-Mini LED flagship. It's the model that took an Innovative Display Technology Gold Award at CES 2026. Sold in 248cm (98) and 215cm (85) sizes, it stays slim despite everything packed behind the panel around two centimetres at its thinnest point.
The C8L is the more practical proposition without being the lesser one. It offers up to 4,032 dimming zones and up to 6,000 nits of peak brightness, and where the flagship comes in two sizes, the C8L spans five - 248cm (98), 215cm (85), 189cm (75), 163cm (65) and 138cm (55) - making it far easier to match to a specific living room. A near-borderless design pulls the black edge in tight around the picture, so more of what you’re looking at is the image itself.
Between them, the two cover the premium market from both ends: the X11L for the enthusiast who wants the brightest, most controlled picture TCL can build, and the C8L for buyers who want nearly all of that engineering across a wider spread of sizes and budgets.
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