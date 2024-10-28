How Sunfeast Mom’s Magic is Sparking Conversations About Equal Inheritance

Inheritance has long been a sensitive issue in Indian households, especially when it comes to daughters. Under the Indian Succession Act of 1925, sons and daughters have equal rights to inherit their parents’ property. Despite this, the cultural narrative remains largely unchanged. “Betiyan paraya dhan hoti hain” (daughters are someone else’s responsibility) continues to influence inheritance decisions, often leaving daughters with little to no stake in family property.
ITC’s Sunfeast Mom’s Magic recognized this deep-rooted issue and took a bold step to address it through their latest campaign ‘Will of Change’. Their aim is to spark meaningful conversations around equal inheritance, urging mothers to take the lead to drive change.
Inheritance Inequality in India
Although the Hindu Succession Act of 2005 made significant strides in granting daughters equal rights to inherit ancestral property, societal attitudes have been slow to evolve. Research by ITC shows that only 7% of daughters receive equal inheritance through a will. This disparity comes from the notion where sons are still seen as the natural heirs to family property, while daughters are often marginalized. That’s because the belief that daughters "belong" to their husband’s family continues to influence these decisions.
In many cases, even when daughters are well-educated, financially independent, and contribute significantly to their families, their inheritance rights are overlooked. This bias is so deeply ingrained that families often fail to question the unfairness of their choices.
However, mothers often hold significant influence within their families. Will of Change recognized this and have positioned mothers as catalysts for change.
A Call for Equality
Sunfeast Mom’s Magic, known for focusing on issues affecting mothers, launched Will of Change to confront this very bias. Mothers, who themselves may have faced this inequality, are in a unique position to create change for their daughters. They can challenge such outdated traditions to ensure equal rights for all their children, regardless of gender.
“Mothers in India, having faced unfair treatment in matters of inheritance by their parents, are the ones who can truly spark a change now in their own families for their daughters. Through the ‘Will of Change’ campaign, we hope to inspire mothers to ensure equal inheritance rights for daughters and become a Mom of Change.”Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, ITC Foods Division
To further promote equal inheritance rights, Sunfeast Mom’s Magic has introduced a ‘Will of Change’ format. This is a simple yet powerful will template that states, ‘Inheritance should be equally divided amongst all my heirs.’
Furthermore, Sunfeast Mom’s Magic is making this will format accessible to all through its products. By scanning the QR code on any Mom’s Magic pack, consumers can access this will. Every pack thus becomes a vehicle for creating further change.
Straight from the Heart
As part of the campaign, a deeply moving film conceptualized by Ogilvy, Bangalore, has been launched that highlights the emotional realities of inheritance decisions. The film features Shefali Shah and Manish Chaudhari, portraying a modern Indian family grappling with the age-old bias of inheritance. The film opens with Chaudhari, discussing his will with a lawyer. His daughter, Shreya, is by his side, helping him organize important documents. As the conversation unfolds, it becomes clear that Shekhar intends to name his son, Arjun, as the sole heir to the family’s assets. Despite Shreya’s contributions to the family, her father’s decision reflects the common belief that sons should inherit, while daughters are overlooked. However, the real turning point in the film comes from Shefali Shah, who plays the mother. She challenges her husband’s decision with an important question.
Watch the film to know what happens next:
#MomOfChange
Will of Change is also trying to create a movement for action with #MomOfChange. They are urging mothers across India to pledge their support for equal inheritance rights for daughters through this hashtag to open broader discussions about gender biases that affect women in all spheres of life- whether it's education, employment, or family dynamics.
You can visit willofchange.com to learn more about the issue and make a pledge to support equal inheritance. The platform serves as a hub for resources, information, and stories of mothers who have taken a stand for their daughters' rights.
As mothers across India continue to rise as agents of change, the future looks brighter for all. But the real question remains—are you ready to be a #MomOfChange?
