How Sunfeast Mom’s Magic is Sparking Conversations About Equal Inheritance

Inheritance Inequality in India

Although the Hindu Succession Act of 2005 made significant strides in granting daughters equal rights to inherit ancestral property, societal attitudes have been slow to evolve. Research by ITC shows that only 7% of daughters receive equal inheritance through a will. This disparity comes from the notion where sons are still seen as the natural heirs to family property, while daughters are often marginalized. That’s because the belief that daughters "belong" to their husband’s family continues to influence these decisions.

In many cases, even when daughters are well-educated, financially independent, and contribute significantly to their families, their inheritance rights are overlooked. This bias is so deeply ingrained that families often fail to question the unfairness of their choices.

However, mothers often hold significant influence within their families. Will of Change recognized this and have positioned mothers as catalysts for change.