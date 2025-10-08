CyberMindr CTO On Fatigue, Dark Web Forums And The Future Of Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity today is no more just about firewalls and passwords. It is about people, human behavior, and the psychology of risk. From employees drowning in endless security alerts to hackers casually trading playbooks on dark web forums, the threats we face are no longer distant or abstract.

In fact, experts warn that “cybersecurity fatigue” when users tune out after too many pop-ups and warnings, can be just as dangerous as having no security at all. At the same time, entire underground networks thrive in plain sight, where attackers discuss what to target, how to exploit it, and sometimes even why.

Against this backdrop, Sudheer Kanumalli, CTO of CyberMindr, shares his insights with us. In this article, he is unpacking how today’s threats really work, what we can learn from the dark web, and the idea that went onto building CyberMindr.